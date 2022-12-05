Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Science Applications International Stock Up 4.3 %

SAIC stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.95. 49,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,923. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

