Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

