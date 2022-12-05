Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Seagen makes up approximately 1.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.84. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

