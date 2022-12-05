Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises approximately 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 34.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

BILI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.96. 435,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

