Seaport Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Shares of Block stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $195.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

