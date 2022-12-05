Seaport Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 66,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416,027. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

