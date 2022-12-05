Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,414. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and have sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

