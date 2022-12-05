Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Trading Down 3.8 %

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.45. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,541. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $797.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.