Seaport Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 21.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 6,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,560. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -555.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

