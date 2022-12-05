Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $121.47. 32,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,566. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $217.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

