Seaport Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

