Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,795 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

