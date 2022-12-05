Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. UGI makes up approximately 3.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,718. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

