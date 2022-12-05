Sei Investments Co. Acquires 68,710 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of ANSYS worth $64,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ANSYS by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ANSYS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $256.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $245.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

