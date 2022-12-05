Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in argenx were worth $66,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $402.31 on Monday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($412.37) to €425.00 ($438.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

