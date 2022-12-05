Sei Investments Co. Has $53.40 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $53,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

