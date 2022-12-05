Sei Investments Co. Has $71.50 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,783 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

