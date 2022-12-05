Sei Investments Co. Has $78.43 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Essex Property Trust worth $78,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

NYSE:ESS opened at $217.72 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

