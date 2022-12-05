SEI Investments (SEIC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC):

12/1/2022 – SEI Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – SEI Investments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – SEI Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $59.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/14/2022 – SEI Investments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – SEI Investments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 289,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,156. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.