Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lowered its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Semrush comprises about 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Semrush by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Semrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,813 shares of company stock worth $957,383. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.08. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

