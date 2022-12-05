Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

