Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 13.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Shaw Communications worth $163,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

About Shaw Communications

NYSE SJR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.39. 5,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,109. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.