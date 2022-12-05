Short Interest in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Increases By 7.4%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,689 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in 3D Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 208,255 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

