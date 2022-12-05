Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 11.4%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Allegion
In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allegion Trading Down 2.2 %
Allegion stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,089. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
