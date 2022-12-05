Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 11.4%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allegion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Allegion stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,089. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.