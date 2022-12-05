Short Interest in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Drops By 10.2%

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 838,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.7 %

Ashland stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.79. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.