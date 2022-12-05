Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Decreases By 9.1%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,473,587.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,444 shares of company stock worth $2,555,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $383.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

