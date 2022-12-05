Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Drops By 9.8%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,857,000.

California Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,009. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

