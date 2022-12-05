Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 17.6%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance
CPAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.55.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
See Also
