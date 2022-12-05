Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Drops By 12.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter worth $4,290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEMIG by 48.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

CEMIG Company Profile

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,072. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

