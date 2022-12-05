Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Drops By 14.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,100 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

