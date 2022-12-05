Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 12.4%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of EAST traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,530. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 51.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.