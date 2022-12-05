Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Declines By 13.6%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EVI Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

EVI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.57.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

