Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Decreases By 14.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.24. 11,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,972. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

