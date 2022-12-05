Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 13.7%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

