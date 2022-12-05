Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 13.7%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
