Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Declines By 10.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 109,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Grab Trading Up 2.9 %

GRAB opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Grab by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 948.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,786 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Grab by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Grab

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

