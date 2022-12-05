Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Drops By 9.8%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.81. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

