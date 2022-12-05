Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Rises By 5.7%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

