Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 12.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,778. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

