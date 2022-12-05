Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 12.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,778. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
