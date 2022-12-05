Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Grows By 7.0%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $348,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

