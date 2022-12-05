Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Grows By 12.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 211,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,362. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $717.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarineMax news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

