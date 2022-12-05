Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Grows By 12.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MarineMax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 211,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,362. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $717.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarineMax news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarineMax (HZO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.