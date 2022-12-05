Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Drops By 12.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 128,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,634. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

