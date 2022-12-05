Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Drops By 12.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 128,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,634. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.