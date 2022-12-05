SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.99

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.19, with a volume of 3570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SJW Group by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SJW Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SJW Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.