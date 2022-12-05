Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after acquiring an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.