Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 2.1% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned approximately 0.91% of Sleep Number worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 38.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

