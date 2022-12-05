Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Insider Denise Hadgill Acquires 1,111 Shares

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,111 shares of Smithson Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,342 ($16.05) per share, with a total value of £14,909.62 ($17,836.61).

SSON stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,342 ($16.05). 242,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,898. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.35. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,040 ($24.40).

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

