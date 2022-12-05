Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Insider Denise Hadgill Acquires 1,111 Shares

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,111 shares of Smithson Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,342 ($16.05) per share, with a total value of £14,909.62 ($17,836.61).
Smithson Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
SSON stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,342 ($16.05). 242,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,898. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.35. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,040 ($24.40).
About Smithson Investment Trust
