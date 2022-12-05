Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.05) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Stock Down 1.1 %

Softcat stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,290 ($15.43). The stock had a trading volume of 72,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.66. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($22.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,349.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.