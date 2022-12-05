Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Sonos Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Sonos has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
