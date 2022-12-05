Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Sonos has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sonos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

