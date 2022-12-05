Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 90.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

