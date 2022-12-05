Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Critical Contrast

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 5 13 0 2.72 Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.16, suggesting a potential upside of 67.59%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.52%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.01 -$25.00 million $1.36 4.46 Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.07 -$77.84 million $0.94 6.45

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01% Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

