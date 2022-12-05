Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 212216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

Featured Stories

